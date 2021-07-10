The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.55.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.11.

MIDD stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.