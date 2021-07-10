The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,603 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $444,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $189.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,653. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

