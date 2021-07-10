The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $38,217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The RealReal by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 200,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

