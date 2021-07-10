The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

SMPL opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

