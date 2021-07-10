The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

