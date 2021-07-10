TheStreet Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

