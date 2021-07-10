ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at about $5,907,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

