Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.12 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $42,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $465.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $467.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.