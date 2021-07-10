Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,259 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 5.29% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $40,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

USLM stock opened at $139.31 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $787.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.73.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

