Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,658 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $901.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.38.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

