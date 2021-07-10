Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 9,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

