Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for AT&T (NYSE:T)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,012,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,425,035. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $237,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $419,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in AT&T by 6.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 21.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $113,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

