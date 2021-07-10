Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.93.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

