Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,160 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $40.86 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

