Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 787 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

