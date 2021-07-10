Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,671 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $221.08. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

