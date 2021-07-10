Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.