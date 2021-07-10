Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

