Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 6,985 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 223.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in EnerSys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $97.24 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

