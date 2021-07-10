Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $79,209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of LSPD opened at $85.14 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

