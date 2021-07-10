Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives €45.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Total Se (EPA:FP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FP remained flat at $€39.69 ($46.69) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a one year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.23.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

