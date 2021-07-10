Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.15.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

