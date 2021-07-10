Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

