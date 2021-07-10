Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 328 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

WKEY stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. WISeKey International has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.