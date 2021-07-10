Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,047.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 931.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $190.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $190.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

