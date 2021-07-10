TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,751 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $113.84 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

