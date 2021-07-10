TravelNote Hits Market Capitalization of $26,267.13 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $26,267.13 and approximately $1,429.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00161811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,958.75 or 1.00212321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00930254 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

