Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
