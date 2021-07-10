Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

