TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TSC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. 59,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.