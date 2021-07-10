Truist Securiti Comments on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $269.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $196.96 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

