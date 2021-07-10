TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

MEDS has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

MEDS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

