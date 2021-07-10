TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

