Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.24. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

