Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 488,116 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Twitter by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $56,826,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

NYSE TWTR opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

