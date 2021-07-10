U Network Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. U Network has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $111,674.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
