U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 58.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

