UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 51.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,765 shares of company stock worth $22,872,116. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

