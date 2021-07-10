UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,391 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,209,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.63 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

