UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.74. The Timken Company has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

