UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,717 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Popular worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

