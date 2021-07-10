UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $176.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

