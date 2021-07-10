UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,919,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

