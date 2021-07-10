UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

