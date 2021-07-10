UBS Group AG Acquires 12,833 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 462.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CareDx by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CareDx by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

