UBS Group AG Buys 24,821 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 12,410.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $623,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $41.00 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74.

