UBS Group AG Buys 339 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.