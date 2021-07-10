UBS Group AG Invests $1.03 Million in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

