UBS Group AG Purchases 10,757 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Costamare worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

CMRE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup raised their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

