UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iCAD were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

iCAD stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

