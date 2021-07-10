UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NWG opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

